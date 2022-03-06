Korean boy band BTS has its fan following in every part of the world. It would not be wrong to say that they are currently ruling over the music industry. So much that they are constantly making new records. On that note, BTS recently added three new social media records to the bands existing Guinness World Records. They now have the most number of followers on Instagram for a music group. They are also now the band with most number of followers on TikTok and Twitter. Their fans, fondly known as ARMY, is indeed very happy with the band's achievements. Also Read - BTS: These ARMY-made boyfriend edits of Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope are in sync with their personalities [PICS]

Plus, BTS member V also holds two Guinness World Records. Isn't it cool?