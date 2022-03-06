Korean boy band BTS has its fan following in every part of the world. It would not be wrong to say that they are currently ruling over the music industry. So much that they are constantly making new records. On that note, BTS recently added three new social media records to the bands existing Guinness World Records. They now have the most number of followers on Instagram for a music group. They are also now the band with most number of followers on TikTok and Twitter. Their fans, fondly known as ARMY, is indeed very happy with the band's achievements. Also Read - BTS: These ARMY-made boyfriend edits of Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope are in sync with their personalities [PICS]
BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Social Media King below:
To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - BTS: A van with 'stop BTS' sign takes over London streets; ARMY gives it a hilarious spin
Plus, BTS member V also holds two Guinness World Records. Isn't it cool? Also Read - BTS X Nadiyon Paar: K-Pop band members dancing to Janhvi Kapoor song is the best treat on her birthday
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.