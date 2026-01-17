BTS launches FIRST ever album after military discharge? Know title, significance and…

BTS is all set to launch its first-ever album since their military discharge. Here is everything to know about the album.

BTS has recently launched its first-ever album, which is their fifth full-length album. BTS RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga finished their military duties in 2025 after Jin and Jhope were discharged in October. Ever since they got discharged from the military, ARMY were quite excited to experience the K-pop group’s project. The wait is finally getting over and the countdown has officially begun after their album, Arirang, is slated to be released on March 20, 2026. Ever since the collection’s title was announced, the excitement among ARMYs has been increased rapidly especially about the title.

What does Arirang mean?

Arirang is a traditional Korean folk song which is renowned in the world, as per BigHit Music. The album was announced on January 16. The press notes reads, “Transcending time and generations, the song has long been associated with emotions of connection, distance, and reunion.” The collection is set to have 14 tracks, which is reportedly a deeply reflective body of work. It explores K-pop superstars ‘identity and roots’. BigHit announced the album with red and white artwork.

Arirang’s significance

It became a symbol of resistance during Japan’s colonial rule of Korea from 1910 to 1945. The importance grew after 1926 silent film of the same name was released. In the movie, a Korean man was tortured by Japanese authorities.

Talking about BTS’s Arirang , the band will draw on the emotional depth of Arirang. As per reports, it's a ‘sense of yearning, longing and the ebb and flow of life’. The seven-member group chose the title for its ‘strong resonance with their current journey’.

The new album marks the group’s reunion following a nearly four-year hiatus during which members RM, Jin, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, V and Jungkook completed South Korea’s mandatory military service.

BTS’ big title reveal closely follows the announcement of another world tour, the band’s first scale jaunt in nearly four years, since BTS Permission to Dance on Stage, which concluded in April 2022. The forthcoming trek will get underway on April 9 in Gowang, South Korea, then makes a stop in Tokyo before arriving in the US in late April. The first stateside concerts will take place April 25-26 in Tampa, Fla., and closes its North American run with four shows in Los Angeles in September. 79 shows are booked across the globe including Asia, North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and more.

