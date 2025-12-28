BTS V drops MAJOR hint about BTS India tour? Indian ARMY can't keep calm

BTS member V has dropped major hints about a possible India tour next year. Read ahead to know more.

It seems like the Indian ARMY has received a huge new year present. BTS’s member, V (Kim Taehyung), casually said a sentence on December 27, which has made the entire internet explode with excitement. A simple Weverse interaction quickly turned into one of the most exciting moments for Indian BTS fans. During the Weverse live, Taehyung started out with a casual greeting of Namaste, and continued to say something that is now trending all over social media. He said, "Namaste, namaste, Indian ARMY. See you next year!" The one single sentence caused the fans to go into a spiral of speculation, wondering if this was an announcement of an upcoming BTS concert in India.

?Indian ARMYS see you next year! TRENDING NOW OMG #BTS TOUR IN INDIA!? WE WON pic.twitter.com/Wing2zU0Fo — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) December 27, 2025

Netizens can’t keep their calm as...

The speculated announcement instantly went viral, filling all the Indian ARMY with joy and emotions. Netizens quickly took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), to share their excitement. One user wrote, "Wowww, this is true. God himself confirmed," while another added, “Seeing them live will finally come true." One fan even expressed how they could not believe the announcement, saying, "OMG CAN'T BELIEVE WHAT I JUST HEARD!!!!" Indian fans have waited years to see the band live, and this moment felt like a dream come true for many.

"#BTS's world tour 2026 is expected to span 8 months, from May to December next year, with 65 performances and an audience of 4 million people. The average number of attendees per performance is expected to remain at around 60K". Kim Hyun-yong, a researcher at Hyundai Motor… pic.twitter.com/RpgYBSDr1q — BTS BASE (@btsbase07) September 30, 2025

HYBE opened their Indian branch

2026 was already a joyful year for BTS fans all over the world. All seven members of the boyband, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have finally completed the mandatory military service that all South Koreans are expected to complete and have returned home by June 2025. Now, they are currently working on their upcoming album, which is going to be followed by a global world tour in 2026.

As per media reports, the tour is going to take place from May to December 2026 and will be covering almost 65 nations. Each concert will host over 60,000 attendees, which would attract almost 4 million fans.

This announcement is just an addition to the buzz of K-Pop in India. BTS' agency, HYBE, had launched HYBE INDIA, which showed the signs of a strong push in the Indian market.

BTS India tour

It is to be noted that India was included in the list of countries that were a part of BTS’ 2020 tour, which ended up being cancelled. Now, with the Indian branch of HYBE opening up, along with the mysterious greeting from V, BTS’s India tour seems much more possible. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same.

