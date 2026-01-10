BTS’ V unveils dramatic transformation, shows off toned physique and…

BTS V recently shared some amazing pictures from his recent photoshoot. He made his debut with red hair.

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, is one of the most stylish Korean personalities and he has proved it time and again with his fashion choices. In his latest GQ photoshoot, V has showcased some amazing, stylish avatars, including red hair, shirtless moments and much more. The K-pop idol breaks all the conventional boxes to remain one of the most stylish men in the game. His passion for fashion is as good as his music, which was proven in his latest photoshoot. For the first cover, he pulls off a high-neck garment and accessorises it with a golden neck piece. He also donned a diamond ring and bracelet to complete his look with neat yet styled hair.

In the second image, V donned an off white fur coat with black dots. He looked dashing with the second getup. The star kept it as minimal to give a stylish look. The third black and white picture featured him in a black jacket with statement chains. The fourth image is as dramatic and dreamy as possible, as he can be seen in a black jacket again, along with a black scarf. In the fifth image, he looked both handsome and cute as he sported red hair. The star looked equally handsome in the sixth picture, in which he was seen shirtless. His pictures have been breaking the internet.

Notably, the star celebrated his 30th birthday on December 30. He shared a special post for his ARMYs on social media platform, Instagram. The post featured how he celebrated the birthday. In the few of his images, he can be seen with his teammates Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Jhope, Suga and RM. He was seen dancing and cutting cake. In another pictures, he was seen blowing candles and cooking for his teammates. He also shared which food he ate on that day. V captioned the post, “1230?? ♂️ I was happy that my members friends took care of me very well Let's do it with the ARMYs next year.”

Talking about the work front, BTS V, along with his teammates, will be back with a group project. As per Korean media reports, Bright Music has confirmed that BTS will make their comeback on March 20, 2026. AtStar1 reported, “We have confirmed that they will make a comeback on March 20. This marks approximately 3 years and 9 months since they last released a full-group album, which was the anthology album Proof in June 2022.”

