BTS’s RM sparks concern with cryptic note after rare criticism of HYBE

BTS leader RM shared a reflective and cryptic message on social media addressing self-blame and the importance of kindness, following his candid comments about the treatment of BTS by their agency, HYBE.

BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon) recently posted a thoughtful and somewhat cryptic message on social media, contemplating self-blame and the significance of kindness after his honest remarks about the way HYBE has treated BTS. The post featuring introspective selfies seemed to be RM’s method of confronting the emotional burden of a recent livestream where he and the other BTS members talked about the struggles and frustrations they've encountered in their relationship with the agency. RM said about HYBE "I wish our company would care for us more. I don’t usually say things like this, but I wish they would look out for us... I wish they would show us a little more affection and embrace us."

RM provided a thoughtful note on X, highlighting the significance of self-compassion as he addressed guilt, self-accusation, and emotional fatigue. He stated, “Be kind to yourself. It takes courage to show kindness to your own small self, the one that blames itself for every little mistake that happens in life."

He went on, "If you think that what happened is your fault, like I do. And like I do. If you find yourself looking back at the past, trying to undo your mistakes, and beating yourself up over what you should have done differently, then hear me out. It's already happened. You can go back to the past and blame yourself as much as you want, but in the end, all you'll find is the past version of yourself who didn't know the information you have now. No matter how much you replay the past, your current situation won't change."

He concluded the note by stating, "And you can blame yourself for as long as you want, but all it does is trap you in a vicious cycle of self-loathing and the desire to forgive yourself. Someday, you'll realize that what happened may or may not have been your fault, but the way you're treating yourself right now is definitely a conscious choice."

Although RM didn’t explicitly mention HYBE in his follow-up post, many fans interpreted it as a reflection of the emotional strain from speaking out. The selfies he shared, showing him looking pensive and distant, amplified the poignancy of his message.

