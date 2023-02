The union budget 2023 is being presented right now as you read this and the entertainment sector which has been more or less neglected in many years from the union budget is expecting a lot to come out from this particular one. Irrespective of what the union budget 2023 has in store for the entertainment sector, director Kabir Khan has some tips and tricks for filmmakers to make the filmmaking business frugal. Also Read - Budget 2023: Will Nirmala Sitharaman make movie watching in theatres a massy affair once again?

The industry is expecting uniformity in ticket cost across all formats in theaters as this would invite moviegoers more to cinemas. People would depend less on OTT platforms if tickets fare would be reduced. OTT platforms received a booming response during the pandemic and as result subscription rates were increased. However, Netflix reduced its cost last year and the same is expected from other streaming platforms. Entertainment tax should be low like taxes on production costs of films should be trimmed. Tax slabs for local production houses should also be reduced

Kabir Khan, who has given us big-budget movies like Ek Tha Tiger, , 83, and , has suggested how the filmmaking expenses can be cut short. He said everyone is aware that the theatrical pie is shrinking post the pandemic phase. Everyone has become careful about expenses and whatever is spent should be visible on screens. He pointed sometimes the budget of films is on elements used that are not seen in the movie thus usage of such stuff should be cut off.

He further explained with an example on how to produce a film on a small budget. He said sometimes the crew is 150 people for the outdoor shoot so the team should be cut to 100. Not everyone should fly in business class and stay in expensive hotels. Instead of 20 vanities adjust in 10, all these things are not visible on screen and makers should be careful of wastage. He further gave advice to directors to go for 180 degrees set rather than demanding 360 degrees set. Kabir says things should be planned properly it is not that the industry has not adjusted to these factors before.