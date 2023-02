All eyes were on the Union Budget today. While there is some relief for the middle class, and impetus on sectors like infrastructure, tourism, IT and horticulture, the entertainment sector has been largely ignored. With their focus being on unleashing potential and Youth Power, the entertainment sector could have got more importance. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has expressed his views on the same. He said that no Government has so far given any importance to the entertainment industry. He told a news agency that the industry looks up to the Government with hope but there is no encouragement for them whatsoever. Also Read - Budget 2023: Director Kabir Khan suggests how the business of filmmaking can get frugal

He said the entertainment industry is vast and burgeoning by the day. Ashoke Pandit said that the industry is always ignored by people. He said that no one talks about films and media in the same length as say, textile or health industry. Ashoke Pandit said that other industries have huge discussions around them. That is not the case with the film industry.

Whether it is Bollywood or any other industry, there are few raging issues. One of them is high price of tickets. People are complaining how it is a huge deterrent in the viewing of films in theatres. Other than that, the Budget has done good things for the tribal community and Indian middle class. Senior citizens have also got benefits from the Budget 2023.