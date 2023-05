A few years ago Aamir Khan announced that he will remake the Spanish film Campeones. He had announced that he will not feature in the movie but produce it. Reportedly, earlier Aamir Khan was supposed to headline the film but he after Laal Singh Chaddha failed he stepped out. The actor continued to stick to the project as a producer and passed the role to Salman Khan. However, things didn’t materialize and new updates suggest that Ranbir Kapoor will now lead the sports drama. Also Read - Urfi Javed flaunts super hot body in a unique bikini; leaves fans sweating hard [View Pics]

wanted Salman Khan to do the film but the script did not impress the actor. Bhaijaan got on board and was keen to take up the role. However, he did not like the script and demanded a revised version. A lot of changes were supposed to be made which took time. According to reports, the team worked on a revision, and by the time it came, signed other projects and moved out of Campeones. However, Aamir Khan didn't give up on his ambitious project and approached Ranbir Kapoor.

The much-awaited sports drama might see headlining the film. The actor has shown interest in the movie after hearing the narration and if things go well he will step into the project. RK also has one more sports drama a biopic of Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly. If he confirms this film then it will be his second sports drama.

Champions or Campeones is set against the basketball backdrop. It is the story of an assistant basketball team coach who was forced to do community service of training a team with developmental disabilities. The sports drama will be directed by RS Prasanna who helmed Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Animal. The film is touted to be a gangster drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. RK will share the screen space for the first time with Rashmika Mandanna. Animal is scheduled to release on 11th August 2023. Meanwhile, he is also in talks with the makers of Sourav Ganguly biopic.