Can Jana Nayagan become Thalapathy Vijay's BIGGEST blockbuster ever? All eyes on his final film

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan continues to generate massive buzz despite release delays. With fans expecting a Rs 500 crore-plus box office run and an emotional farewell to the superstar's film career, can Jana Nayagan become the biggest hit of Vijay's career?

Jana Nayagan box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan keeps on taking over the headlines, even though there still isn’t any official release date. The project, which is being talked about as the superstar’s last big outing before he takes a full step into politics, has already seen delays here and there, so fans are stuck waiting for some real, concrete update. But still, after all that time, the buzz around it stays extremely high, like super high expectations, with a lot of people saying it may end up one of the biggest blockbusters of his career.

Can Jana Nayagan be the biggest box office hit for Vijay?

According to trade portal Koimoi, Vijay has already collected a massive ₹1,582.75 crore from his four post-COVID releases. Beast earned ₹218.69 crore, Varisu brought in ₹299.2 crore, Leo crossed ₹606.42 crore, and The Greatest of All Time added ₹458.44 crore. With Jana Nayagan, there is strong buzz that Vijay could comfortably enter the ₹2,000 crore club in the post-pandemic era. Given the deep emotional attachment fans have with this being his final film, many are expecting it to cross the ₹500 crore mark worldwide.

Jana Nayagan release date

Jana Nayagan was originally planned for a January 2026 release. However, the project faced multiple hurdles. It was reportedly denied certification by the censor board, and later, the film was leaked online, forcing further delays. The movie marks Vijay’s 69th film and is directed by H. Vinod. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles.

While the delay has been frustrating for fans, the anticipation has only grown stronger. Many believe that the emotional weight of this being Vijay’s last film will play a huge role in its success.

Vijay's personal life

On the personal front, Vijay has now retired from cinema and is actively involved in politics. He is, right now, serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. There have been persistent rumours about his private life too, and some reports claim that he is in a relationship with actress Trisha Krishnan. Still, none of it has been officially confirmed by Vijay or by Trisha, so it’s mostly just being talked about around.

For now, all eyes remain on Jana Nayakan. If the film finally hits theatres, it is expected to receive a grand welcome from fans who want to give their favourite star a memorable send-off from the big screen.

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