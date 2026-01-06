Can Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayakan face BAN in Saudi Arabia? Makers REVEAL…

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay's will be seen for the last time on big screens with Jana Nayakan. However, his last film might face problem in release in Saudi Arabia. Read on to know more.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayakan is in the news these days. This film is also special because it is being said to be Vijay's last film. The film is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026, on the occasion of Pongal. But even before the release of this political action drama, there are reports that it can be banned in Saudi Arabia. Although there has been no official confirmation of this yet, it is being claimed in social media and some online reports.

Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, to be banned in Saudi Arabia?

According to reports, Saudi Arabia's censor board has objected to some scenes and dialogues in the film. It is being said that if the makers cut or mute some parts of the film, then an application can be made for censor again. If the film does not release there, it will be a big blow for the makers as UAE, Saudi Arabia is considered to be the biggest foreign market for Vijay's films. The budget of the film is also very big and the overseas collection is very important to achieve break-even.

Why is Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayakan to be banned in Saudi Arabia?

It is not yet clear why the film did not get clearance in Saudi Arabia. Some believe that the film's political themes and some action scenes could be the reason. However, there has been no official statement from the makers or the Saudi authorities yet. In such a situation, fans are still hopeful that the film can be released there after the necessary changes.

All about Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayakan

With Jana Nayakan, the 33-year film career of Thalapathy Vijay will come to an end. The film is directed by H. Vinoth. The story revolves around the character played by Vijay, Vetri Kondan, who is a former police officer and convict. He adopts a little girl, Viji, and wants to make her a strong and self-reliant human being. He also motivates her to go to the army, while the girl is afraid of violence. The story further shows a big threat looming over India, which can lead the country to disaster.

