recently made her Cannes debut as she walked the red carpet at the 2022. In an interview with Film Companion, she opened up about nailing the perfect look for Cannes and how she was in pressure. She spoke about competing with giraffes and how she was going to after.

She said, "Sabya was chatting with me and I was like...You know I am a tiny person, now I cannot compete with like all the giraffes around me," clarifying that she means giraffe in a good way. She added, "I am an actor and I am a tiny person and it's fine. I am okay with it you know. So I have to be comfortable with who I am and how I present myself. Yeah so I am going to attempt it."

Aditi went on to add, "100 percent I am going to falter. I am going to do some really stupid goofy things, but it's fine. That's also me and I will deal with it when I have to deal with it, and people are going to throw tomatoes at me and I am going to be disgusted, I am sure. But it's fine, it's all good. The microscope is natural, and I have to learn to deal with it and learn from it I guess."

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in the Tamil film Hey Sinamika along with and . Talking about her upcoming projects she will be next seen in Gandhi Talks and Jubilee.