Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan badly trolled for her Day 2 look; netizens say, 'too much botox', 'she has lost charm'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fails to impress with her Cannes 2022 looks and the netizens who were eagerly waiting for her glimpse from the red carpet have been badly trolling for her the same. Aishwarya is a stunner and she walks with utmost grace and panache at Cannes every year. And this year too the former Miss World showed she is called queen for a reason. grace. However this time she didn't manage to impress the netizens but her fans are definitely going gaga over her. While her first look of black and 3D floral gown didn't touch hearts, her Day 2 look too was not very IMPRESSIVE. Also Read - Ed Sheeran-Cherry Seaborn welcome their second baby girl; share similar ADORABLE post as introducing their firstborn

The netizens have been trolling the actress and claiming that she has done too much botox and calling her an artificial beauty. Take a look at how netizens are expressing their disappointment over Ash's Cannes 2022 looks. One user wrote, " Fillers and Botox treatments went wrong". Another slammed her for looking artificial, " She has done Botox and her face looks too much cosmetic now! Sorry but she has lost the charm." One more user added, " She is looking so artificial" While many picked her on her accent and questioned why is she talking in a fake accent. Also Read - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome home a baby boy; Priyanka Chopra congratulates the singer

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a queen at Cannes and one of the most famous Bollywood celebrity at the film festival and she has been slaying it more than two decades now. The actress often wins the audiences heart with her splendid looks. Along with Aishwarya, other Bollywood beauty too nailed it at the Cannes. Her day 2 look made heads turn and how. Fans couldn't stop gushing at her red hot avatar with that super classy neckpiece. Our Indian beauties are slaying it and how. And for once the trollers should stop criticising and appreciate our ladies for going global and how.