is at Cannes 2022. She is the most popular Indian celeb on the red carpet. So far, we saw her in three different looks. The actress wore a hot pink pantsuit for the L'Oreal opening event. Later, she changed into a black Dolce and Gabbana gown with 3D flowers done on it. The gown was striking though the overall look was not as impactful as what we have seen in the past, like, the walk in the Roberto Cavalli gown. Aishwarya Rai's BTS video getting her makeup done from Val Garland, who is the head of L'Oreal's makeup department. Also Read - Cannes 2022 Day 2 wrap up: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dramatic entry to Pooja Hegde's dreamy look; all that turned heads on the red carpet

Trolls have written have how it looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done a lip job. Some are even asking if she is pregnant. Take a look at some of the comments below.. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talks about not having a film release for 4 years now; calls herself 'the proverbial tortoise'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

In the mean time, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya met . In fact, the Hollywood actress also did a face time with her son where Aaradhya greeted him. Fans are going gaga over the moment. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has one more appearance to make on the red carpet. The actress who is 48 is still one of the most loved celebs on the red carpet.

She will be seen in 's Ponniyin Selvan which is made by Mani Ratnam. The movie's teaser will be out in June. This is her comeback to acting after four long years. Ponniyin Selvan also stars Vikram and .