Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets a surprise hug from a fan; another fan says, 'So lucky'

has returned home along with her husband and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan after casting a spell at the 75th in Paris. She floored everyone with her stunning looks and even interacted with her fans there. A video of Aishwarya hugging a fan at Cannes 2022 has taken over the internet.

The short video clip shows Aishwarya interacting with fans and media on the sidelines of the prestigious event. She is seen surrounded by fans. A fan from Morocco is heard asking the actor to visit the country. Aishwarya replies, "Thank you so much, you're very kind." Suddenly, another fan is seen leaning in and giving Aishwarya a hug, to which another fan is heard saying, "So lucky." Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan and more; best and worst outfits that actresses wore at the film festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Web Khabristan (@webkhabristan)

Aishwarya has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival. She is the global brand ambassador of cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris, which is one of the key sponsors and the beauty partner of the fest. For her recent red carpet appearance, the actress, who was the member of the jury during the 2003 edition of the Cannes Film Fest, donned a beautiful wavy pastel-pink gown crafted by designer Gaurav Gupta. The intricately sculpted gown also featured a giant halo. Earlier, Aishwarya attended the premiere of the -starrer : Maverick. Dressed in a black-floral gown, Aishwarya's look received a thumbs-up from fans.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be soon seen in 's Tamil epic period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. She was last seen in Fanney Khan.