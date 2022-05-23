Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets a surprise hug from a fan; another fan says, 'So lucky'

The short video clip shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan interacting with fans and media on the sidelines of Cannes 2022. Suddenly, another fan is seen leaning in and giving Aishwarya a hug, to which another fan is heard saying, "So lucky."