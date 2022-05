Cannes 2022 is trending all over India. has gone to the French Riviera with and daughter, Aaradhya. Some new pics and videos have come out from the L'Oreal party. We can see her in a sequinned dress with a cape jacket. Aaradhya is wearing a red dress with matching shoes while Abhishek Bachchan is in a tuxedo. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks into the party and is greeted by . The two women share a warm friendship. The cutest interaction has happened between Eva Longoria and Aaradhya Bachchan. The actress hugs the star kid as soon as she spots her. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi REACTS to reports of Shailesh Lodha quitting the show

Eva Longoria who is dressed in an orange dress can be seen greeting Aaradhya Bachchan. Later, she does a video call with her son. His name is Santiago Enrique Baston. We can see Aaradhya saying a Hi to him. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular at Cannes since years now. Eva Longoria like her is a permanent face for L'Oreal hair colour. The two women share a great bond and it is visible.

Aaradhya Bachchan is quite popular with the media at Cannes. She has also walked with her mom. Their pictures in similar gowns some years back went viral and how. Fans have also compared Aaradhya Bachchan to Blackpink's rapper and dancer Lisa Manoban.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen next in 's Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Vikram and . The film should release later in the year. The teaser will be unveiled on the birthday of Mani Ratnam.