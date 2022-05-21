Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steps out for lunch with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya; netizens troll them, 'The entire family needs a better stylist'

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was seen on a lunch date with hubby Abhishek and Aaradhya faced a lot of criticism online for her style and being overprotective of her daughter every time.