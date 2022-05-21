Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took some time off while she is in Cannes to attend the film festival over her brand commitments and went on a lunch date with her hubby and Bollywood actor and darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actress chose a comfy outfit and looked beautiful in that pink blazer paired with blue denim and colourful silotuuese, while Aaradhya was dressed decent and Abhishek managed to grab eyeballs with his fashion sense. However, seems like the couple didn't manage to win in the fashion police hearts with their fashion game and they were brutally trolled for their outfits. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in an off-shoulder thigh-high slit golden gown; fans say, ‘Wow you're killing it’ [View Pics]

The netizens picked Aishwarya again for holding Aaradhya always along with her and for never changing her hairstyle. Take a look at how netizens are expressing their disappointment. One user wrote, " Sorry to say but Aishwarya bohot over treat karti hai aradhya ko.. Abhishek hamesha side pe akela khada hi Nazar at hai... Boring".Another user commented, " She badly needs a stylist for herself and her daughter". " Who wear blazers like this and for Godsake give some air to Aradhaya’s forehead ", one more user added. While one follower wrote, " Three fashion disasters together. Such a disappointment!". Also Read - Karan Kundrra kisses Tejasswi Prakash; fans go gaga over the couple's chemistry [View Pics]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took over Cannes 2022 like a queen and proved once again that she owns the red carpet of the Cannes like no one. While this time not only Aishwarya but her daughter Aaradhya also grabbed a lot of eyeballs, from hugging to chatting with his son on a video call. The little girl grabbed maximum eyeballs and netizens are in love with her. While some picked her accent calling it a 'typical super-rich kids accent'. While Ash's fans are hailing her for being the OG queen of Cannes, her father in law and megastar of Bollywood too couldn't stop gushing for his daughter in law and expressed how she is making all us of proud.