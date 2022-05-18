Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steps out in a pink pantsuit for her first appearance; honestly, we expected better

, the original Bollywood queen of Cannes is finally here. Yes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen at Cannes 2022 as a brand ambassador of L'Oreal. The first look of the actress is here, and we are kind of disappointed. She has worn a candy pink pantsuit with a pair of wedge heels that also seem to be in the same colour. Honestly, we feel Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could have done a lot better. In the video, we can see besides her. While both the women have opted for comfy loose clothes, Eva's styling seems a lot better. Also Read - Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: 6 explosive revelations from the bitter trial

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flew down to Cannes along with her husband, Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. The Bollywood diva is expected to be wearing Falguni and Shane Peacock at the red carpet. We hope that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first red carpet is really impactful and erases the memory of this pink pantsuit. This is not the first time she has disappointed. Fans will remember the purple lipstick and all gold saree from Tarun Tahiliani.

The teaser of her historical period film, Ponniyin Selvan will come out in June on the occasion of 's birthday. It seems the OTT rights have already been bought for a whopping Rs 125 crores. This is supposed to be the highest price for a Tamil film. Ponniyin Selvan stars Vikram, Trisha and other top actors.