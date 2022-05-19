While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is nailing it Cannes 2022, her fans are also eagerly waiting for her film release since 2018 now. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who left her fans mesmerised with her black and floral gown and gave a major princess vibe spoke about not having a film release for almost four years. Also Read - Cannes 2022 Day 2 wrap up: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dramatic entry to Pooja Hegde's dreamy look; all that turned heads on the red carpet

In her candid chat with Anupama Chopra at Cannes 2022 Ash called herself the proverbial tortoise while explaining about not having a release, she said, " What happened in the last two years was a natural pause that we all took. I've always been someone to keep it real, that's who I am, and that's my sense of prioritising. It's been a challenging two years, and my instinct is to focus on reality. I've never been one to play into the expectation of, 'Oh my God, is time flying by, why is there no release this year, how many releases do you want to put out, what is the kind of comment it might attract, what is the kind of perception it might attract', I've never been one to play into perception."

She further added and said, " So, naturally, when the world and our families and life is experiencing what it is, at that time, I'm so blessed I can naturally focus on reality, and not be focused on, 'Oh my God, two years!"

Aishwarya Rai has been a dedicated mother ever since the birth of her daughter Aaradhya and she manages to juggle between her work and her family but her priority has always been her daughter. While Aishwarya will been seen next in 's epic Ponniyin Selvan. She was last seen in Fanney Khan along with and which was not a very impressive film, but her character 'Baby' was loved by the fans. While Aishwarya's fans are eagerly waiting for her next release and cannot wait for her to spread her magic onscreen all over again.