Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone all set for the two-week long film festival; here's her itinerary

Bollywood star is all set to be a part of the eight-member jury for the 75th edition of Festival De Cannes. According to the reports, the diva will be flying to the French riviera tonight at 3 am for a two-week long schedule starting from May 16-28.

Deepika will assess the international competition as a part of the jury, which will be presided by French actor Vincent Lindon. She will overview the nominees in categories that she is judging. She will be having several trials for her looks at the film festival. She will be seen wearing some top designers for the extravaganza. She will also have a rendezvous with her fellow jury members, followed by a photoshoot. The actress has been a red carpet regular at the festival since 2017.

Other names to join Deepika on the jury include Iranian filmmaker , Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier from Norway.

In the last week of April, Cannes had issued a statement to the press about Deepika's inclusion as a jury member, "Indian Actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone, is a huge star in her country. actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur from India. With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with .

"She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind and 83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Credits include Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film . In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World," read the statement further.

, which is held on the French riviera is the world's most prestigious film gathering, it showcases the best of global films which enhance the development of cinema and promote the development of the global film industry.