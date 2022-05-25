Deepika Padukone looked ravishing in red as she walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022. However, the long tail with the dress made the actress extremely uncomfortable and she was seen struggling throughout while she walked the red carpet. In fact, few of her jury members who posed along with her even helped her with the dress as she was struggling with it. And netizens are calling it a big embarrassment and questioning Deepika why she chose the dress if she wasn't comfortable in it.

One user wrote, " When they can't manage why do they wear such dresses. That too with a long tail. It's so embarrassing and makes fun of themselves." Another user commented, " this is painful to watch! Indian celebrities have still not got it right when it comes to events like this! Sad." Third user said, " I mean, why wear such a dress where you need assistance when it's a struggle? What's the point?" One more user said, " Should have worn That classic Saree from the legendary move OM SHANTI OM. instead of this Mess Deepika never learns".

" What kind of fashion is this that one is not comfortable with.. don’t know why strong personality’s around the world is wearing such dresses". Deepika was questioned by the user about why she wore this kind of dress which made her so uncomfortable. An angry user commented, " Lo karwaali na berzzati? Wear clothes instead of draping some random shit".