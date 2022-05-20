Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone gets brutally trolled for being 'confused' about her role as jury; netizens say, 'Priyanka Chopra would have given apt response'

Netizens were left baffled when Deepika Padukone answered a question about her role as Cannes 2022 jury and how she will judge films throughout the film festival. Her answer has now sparked a meme fest on social media.