Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dazzles in a retro Sabyasachi saree at the red carpet on day 1

On the first day of the 2022, stunned everyone when she spread the timeless charm of six yards in a retro Sabyasachi all-sequinned saree at the red carpet. She shared a couple of pictures of her stunning look on her Instagram stories.

Earlier on Monday, Deepika, a regular at Cannes since 2017, shared a video on her Instagram handle saying that she had landed in French Riviera. In the video, she gave a glimpse of Cannes and talked about her 11-hour flight from Los Angeles. Immediately after landing, she showed up for the festival-eve dinner at Hotel Martinez in a sequined rainbow-hued Louis Vuitton dress and brown high boots.

(With IANS Inputs)