Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone got extremely UPSET while leaving from the film festival [Watch Video]

Deepika Padukone made the entire film industry proud when she went to the Cannes film festival this year to be on the prestigious jury panel. It's not every day, right, that a celeb from the Indian film industry finds itself on the elite panel at Cannes. And Deepika Padukone made the most of her situation by making heads turns with her red carpet appearances while also making oe and all sit up and take notice with her articulate, pin-point statements during press meets. All good things must come to and end though and it's no different with Deepika's Cannes 2022 sojourn.

Deepika Padukone upset at leaving Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone has now touched base back in Mumbai after completing her jury stint and press commitments at Cannes 2022, and the superstar posted a fun video on her official Instagram handle reminiscing her amazing journey, encapsulating her stay and thanking Festival de Cannes for its "love and generosity". However, she was a little upset, too, to be leaving, and Deepika made her feeling known in the video albeit in a jovial way, where she said, "We are leaving from here and everyone is really upset," with a sad face emoji that her team also sports. Deepika adds, "I thought this person is having a breakdown and then I was like, 'Oh, it's a filter," while someone from her team states, "That is so creepy!" Check out the actress' video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Ranveer Singh showers praises on wifey Deepika Padukone

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, opening up about what he's discovered about Deepika Padukone post marriage, stating, "Just her strength and resilience, how anchored she is, how grounded she is and how independently she's lived her life. I've gotten to know her even more intimately and the more I do, the more I see that she's such a beautiful person, touchwood. And the more you get to know her, the more you realise that she's absolutely pure, with such a lovely spirit, and I'm very, very lucky and blessed to have her in my life."

Deepika Padukone currently has big movies like Pathaan, Project K and Fighter in her kitty.