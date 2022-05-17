wowed the world with her Boho look during the opening-day photocall of the 75th jury on Tuesday. Being a member of the Cannes 2022 jury has been a milestone in Deepika's career, which she has alluded it to the victory of the South Asian community and a recognition for India and its values. She feels honoured to become the part of the jury since first Indian in 2013. She then reflected on her 15 years of career by realising that these are the moments that make you think that you have done really well. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Deepika Padukone slays on day one at Cannes 2022; Shilpa Shetty trolled for her outfit and more

The actress is a part of an eight-member jury presided by French actor Vincent Lindon. She is joined by Iranian filmmaker , Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier. She has a busy two weeks ahead from May 16 to 28. She will be there throughout the festival. She now hopes that the discussion in the media will be more about the celebration of Indian talent and cinema and less on fashion. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone STUNS at the French Riviera in Sabyasachi outfit [VIEW PICS]

Since Vidya was criticised for her fashion outing in Cannes 2013, Deepika addressed the same and told in an online, as per a PTI report, "I hope we realise that there is so much more… Of course, fashion is fun, it should be fun. And it's also a very personal thing. But I hope that Indian media has learned from that last experience and realises that we have the power to actually change that narrative and talk about what a big moment this is for India. I don't think it deserves pages and pages of news. I think what we should be talking about is the celebration of India. The celebration of Indian talent and cinema.” Also Read - Cannes 2022: Helly Shah shares FIRST picture from the French Riviera; sends fans into a tizzy [View Pic]

She then said, "I do look back, but maybe not often enough. But it’s moments like these that make me look back at my journey. It’s moments when you are selected to represent the country at a festival like this, it makes you realise, ‘wow, like 15 years of my career’. These are the moments that make you realise, ‘Okay, not bad. I think I have done really well'.”

During the opening day, Deepika stood tall in flowing lime green pants and a beachy shirt embellished with floral designs, all from fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Tropic of Calcutta collection, very different from the formal monochromatic look of the other seven members of the jury.