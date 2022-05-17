Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks back at her 15 years of career after being chosen as a jury, 'I think I have done really well'

Deepika Padukone feels honoured to become the part of Cannes 2022 jury since first Indian Vidya Balan in 2013. She then reflected on her 15 years of career by realising that these are the moments that make you think that you have done really well.