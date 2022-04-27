Now this is something. Indian actress has been chosen to be on the jury at Cannes 2022. The Gehraiyaan actress has been walking the red carpet of the festival for the past few years and now she is going to be on the jury along with other esteemed members of the entertainment industry. There are 9 people on the jury. The list includes French actor Vincent Lindon, co-star of 2021 Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane. He will be the president of the 75th jury. Apart from him, on the jury are actress-director Rebecca Hall (The Town), Sweden’s Noomi Rapace (Lamb), and Italian actress-director Jasmine Trinca (The Gunman), as well as directors (A Hero), Ladj Ly (Les Misérables), Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter) and Joachim Trier (The Worst Person in the World). And of course Deepika Padukone. The actress shared the news on her Instagram stories and fans are unable to hold back their excitement. Also Read - Heropanti 2 actress Tara Sutaria gets compared to Taylor Swift for her recent hairdo; some call her 'sasti' copy of Bad Blood singer [VIEW PICS]

Deepika Padukone's fans are stating that they are very proud of her. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Megan Fox comes clean on 'blood-drinking' comment with Machine Gun Kelly; reveals the reason behind the ritual

Omg yas Deepika Padukone will be a member of the jury too! So happy for her. Desi girl pride. ? https://t.co/gPfQz21Hj8 — Catt (@ChicCattLady2) April 26, 2022

deepika is the jury member this year at cannes like this women works silently let the work and her presence talk❤️??

so freaking proud of you @deepikapadukone — ????????. (@patilbhavisha) April 26, 2022

deepika is the jury member this year at cannes like this women works silently let the work and her presence talk❤️??

so freaking proud of you @deepikapadukone — ????????. (@patilbhavisha) April 26, 2022

QUEEN OF BOLLYWOOD DEEPIKA PADUKONE WILL BE ONE OF THE JURY MEMBER FOR THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2022 pic.twitter.com/EHrSZsYcPN — bala Ali Smith (@winter_bbliss) April 26, 2022

Deepika Padukone is one of the 8 jury members for the Festival de Cannes. Whoa. Go places Queen. ❤️??? pic.twitter.com/4K6D2akpN4 — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) April 26, 2022

This indeed is an exciting news for all the fans of Deepika Padukone. The actress has been proving her mettle in acting through various films like Padmaavat, , and more. Also Read - Debina Bonnerjee gets mercilessly trolled for not holding her baby right; netizens call her 'careless'