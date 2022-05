Deepika Padukone walks at the red carpet in a Black Louis Vuitton: The 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival brings world's fashion divas to the red carpet. This time Bollywood ruled the Cannes 2022. We all know Deepika Padukone is the jury member in the festival. She will walk the red carpet for all 10 days. Here we are talking about Deepika Padukone's Day 6 look. Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet on Day 6 in a black Louis Vuitton creation by Nicolas Ghesquiere and she was looking bold and sexy in a black gown. On May 23, Deepika attended the premiere of Decision before she left for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Let's watch the Deepika Padukone's Bold black look.