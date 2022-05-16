Deepika Padukone has reached the French Riviera for the Festival de Cannes! The gorgeous actress is going to walk the red carpet at the Cannes 2022 this year and it's utmost special because she is also a part of the jury for the Cannes. The Pathaan actress shared a reel video of herself reaching Cannes and talked about how her flight was and what she did in her long flight. The actress was later presented with confusion and it shows how goofy Deepika can get. Also Read - Cannes Film Festival 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns at the airport as she leaves for the French Riviera

Deepika Padukone's reel video from the French Riviera is uber cool. She's become a pro at sharing such videos. When asked about her flight, Deepika revealed that it was "not bad at all, actually." The actress revealed she slept throughout her 11-hours flight from LA. The Fighter actress added that she 'slept' throughout the flight. Later, Deepika was seen wondering whether she should eat or sleep. Now, isn't that the biggest confusion of all? "I don't know whether I should sleep or eat," Deepika is heard saying. She quickly adds, "But I think eating is always a good plan." Check out the video here:

Talking about the Cannes jury panel, it includes Vincent Lindon as a President, with Rebecca Hall, , Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier as the competition members. Cannes had went on to describe Deepika's achievement in the introduction that read, "Indian Actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone, is a huge star in her country. Actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur from India. With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with . She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind and '83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Credits include Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film . In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World."