and are one of the most adorable couples. They keep us couple goals every now and then. Now, they were in Cannes 2022 recently and a video has now emerged in which we can see Ranveer sitting on Deepika's lap. She calls him her trophy while Ranveer says, "I'm her present for today." Have a look at the adorable video below:

Meanwhile, in a past interview Ranveer had credited Deepika for improving his time management. He had said, "Nowadays, being the busy career man that I am, it's a true luxury to do something you want to. I am not blaming anyone or cribbing about it. I love everything that I do and I love my job, but I am working towards maintaining a balance. When you talk about efficient time management, I am closely following the footsteps of my very beautiful wife (Deepika Padukone) who is really a master at time management. I am taking tips from her and getting better at it."

Then in a recent interaction with ETimes, he had said, "She is a consummate artist and movie star. She is fiercely independent, and she runs her own show, she forges her own path. She's been on international magazine covers, she's the first Indian brand ambassador for the house of Louis Vuitton, she is doing things that are unprecedented for any man or woman in Indian entertainment. I am truly lucky and blessed that I am her man."