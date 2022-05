Deepika Padukone's Cannes Day2 Look: The 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022 has begun already and this is a moment of pride for Indian cinema. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is attending this prestigious Film Festival this year but this time she is a jury member at the event. Day one is already passed and we are talking about Day two where Deepika wore a black coloured pant suit this outfit is from international label named ArdAzAei. Deepika accessorised her day two look with a diamond neckpiece by cartier which has featured a tiger face. She had tied her hair in a messy bun and had her make-up on point. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora wedding details; Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2022 looks and more