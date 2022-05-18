Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s retro look fails to impress; netizens call it a disaster

Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance in Sabyasachi's sequence saree on day 1 at Cannes 2022. She made heads turn with her desi choice and her fans couldn't be more proud of her. while Deepika took to her Instagram and wrote why she chose to wear a saree, " The sari is a story I will never stop telling. No matter where we are in the world, it has its place” said Sabyasachi Mukherjee…and I couldn’t agree more!" Deepika Padukone's fans are absit; utterly in LOVE with her look. However, the netizens are not very impressed and call it a disaster. Also Read - Did Allu Arjun walk off from Atlee's project SHOCKED by the filmmaker's remuneration?

While many are happy with the choice the makeup is something that is not very impressive. And many users on social media want Deepika to hire the make-up artist now and question why she goes bonkers when she goes international. Take a look at how netizens are expressing their views over Deepika Padukone's retro look. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and more stars who left a mark on Day 1

One user wrote, " Honestly, I don't like the look.. Should be more rich". Another user commented, " Ugghh why she go goes nuts in fashion when On international platform' Third user wrote, " What is that eye make up even.. she could be more beautiful without that." While one more user wrote, " Disaster totally....she could do better..." Also Read - Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in white and black gown at day 1 of the film festival

Deepika Padukone who has been a regular at Cannes will be the jury member for the first time at the Film festival and it is finely the proudest moment for all of us as she is representing India there. many users defended Deepika that she isn't there for a fashion face-off but to be a jury member. Deepika too looked damn excited and confident while she made her presence on the red carpet. Well, like they say nobody is like a desi girl You rocked girl!