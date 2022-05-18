Cannes 2022: Fashion face off — From Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela to Tamannaah Bhatia; who’s look IMPRESSED you more [VOTE NOW]

Cannes 2022: Here's how our Bollywood beauties are nailing it at the film festival, right from Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela to Tamannaah Bhatia who's look won your hearts? Vote Now