Cannes 2022 is here and it's of the most awaited film festivals as we see our Bollywood divas going all out when it comes to fashion. Apart from celebrating film, Cannes is also a place where our actress showcases their best foot forward in fashion. And on day one of the festival, our Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela to Tamannaah Bhatia nailed it with their uber glam. Well, their fans couldn't stop going gaga over them. You don't forget to tell us who's looks impressed you more. Also Read - Cannes 2021: Decoding Deepika Padukone’s RETRO look in Sabyasachi saree – Deets Inside

Deepika Padukone making us proud by being one of the jury members at Cannes 2022 Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela perform Ghoomar at the film festival [Watch Video]

Deepika Padukone looked stunning on the red carpet when she made heads turn in a retro look by Sabyasachi. She looked every bit elegant in the saree and made her fans proud and how. Sharing her pictures from the Cannes she took to her Instagram ad and wrote, " The sari is a story I will never stop telling. No matter where we are in the world, it has its place’ said Sabyasachi Mukherjee…and I couldn’t agree more!'. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone oozes oomph in a boss babe look

Urvashi Rautela made her dream debut at Cannes 2022

Urvashi Rautela nailed it with her debut at Cannes. The Gil looked drop-dead gorgeous in that white ruffle dress. Seas indeed a vision in white. Sharing eager pictures on her Instagram, Urvashi write, " Cannes Film Festival 2022 Dream Debut Thank you Universe."

Tamannaah Bhatia excludes princess vibes at Cannes 2022

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a black and white gown and excluded the princess vibe. One indeed couldn't let their eyes off the beauty as she carried herself so beautifully. As these ladies nailed the red carpet look, the fans are eagerly waiting for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make her magical appearance on the red carpet.

