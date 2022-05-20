made her debut at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on Wednesday. She was a sight to behold in an elaborate strapless ivory-hued feather gown that had an embellished bodice and a voluminous skirt. She paired this dazzling outfit with diamond danglers and a no-fuss ponytail. Many might not know that Pooja lost all her outfits, hair products and makeup right before her red carpet appearance. She revealed that her team did not eat anything until they arranged everything that needed for her flawless debut. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan thanks media at the film festival for making her feel special; says 'I love when they...'

"We lost all our hair products, makeup, we lost outfits. Thankfully I brought a couple of real jewellery pieces from India which I had hand-carried. We landed, we had this upon us. We couldn't cry about it because we didn't have time to do that. I think probably my manager panicked more than me. But I was like, 'okay fine. Let's get into the car. Let's do fittings here. I will figure out the outfit,'" Pooja told Film Companion adding that she had only one bag checked in while the others were left behind in India. Her sole travel bag was also misplaced.

She added, "My team ran, they got new hair products, new makeup, all of that, trying to make time, and it was crazy. We have had no lunch, no breakfast. I had my first meal of the day in the night (of red carpet appearance). So it was pretty hectic. My hairstylist had food poisoning, so he was like gonna pass out and he was doing my hair. I have a stand-up team, I am here because of them."

Pooja is among the 11 film personalities along with A.R. Rahman, , R. Madhavan, Shekhar Kapoor, and , who are members of India's official delegation to Cannes. , who is part of the jury of this film festival, joined the Indian delegation for the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion on Wednesday, the second day of world cinema's most prestigious showcase.