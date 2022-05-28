This year, many Indian beauties like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Helly Shah, Pooja Hegde, Tammanaah Bhatia, Meera Chopra, and Urvashi Rautela made their presence felt at the prestigious Cannes film festival. While Deepika is there as a jury, other actresses were there for the India Pavilion or for the promotion of their brand and movies. Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra was there for the promotion of her upcoming film Safed. Recently, in an interview, Meera revealed that she had hard time in sourcing clothes as Indian designers wanted to give clothes to Deepika Padukone. Also Read - Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan change wedding venue at the last moment; is everything all right? Here's what we know

told Hindustan Times, “When I was sourcing clothes for my festival. I had a hard time because most of the Indian designers wanted to give clothes to Deepika Padukone, or want to close a bigger celebrity.” She further added that she couldn’t sleep for a few nights when she was sourcing clothes as there was a pressure on her head. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: Zero makeup looks of THESE 8 actresses will leave you stumped [VIEW PICS]

From saree to red gown; Meera made heads turn with her looks at Cannes 2022. The actress looked stunning all her avatars. Check out the pictures below… Also Read - Kajol gets brutally body-shamed as she gets papped in tracks outside pilate class; netizens call her 'motti aunty' [VIEW PICS]

Meera also met at Cannes. While sharing the picture with Jayeshbhai Jordaar actors, Meera had posted, “When u bump into @ranveersingh into an ice cream parlour at #cannes2022 !!”

The actress was last seen on the big screen in Section 375 which also starred Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha. Talking about Safed, the movie is directed by Sandeep Singh and produced by Singh and Vinod Bhanushali.

While sharing a picture from the red carpet with the team, Mira had posted, “Safed brings us to the red carpet, from Kashi to Cannes. Team Safed gets love and appreciation from the world at the 75th 2022.”