Ranveer Singh is one man that every woman desires to have. Why you ask? Here's the endless reasons. He is the best husband ever because he is the first one to cheer his ladylove for whatever she does. Be it for her boldest ever role Gehraiyaan to now rooting for her to become a jury member at Cannes. Ranveer Singh was asked about his reaction as his wife Deepika Padukone joins as a jury member at the most prestigious film festival Cannes.

In an interaction, he said, " I was like wow. That was my reaction. This is just too amazing. And I am very proud of everything that she achieves every time it's like I am her designated cheerleader. This is like the baby is deciding which is the best from the best films in the world at the time, which is the better one. It's so crazy".

Further hailing her achievements and expressing being JUST super proud he added, " She does stuff that is just unprecedented for a mainstream leading woman from Indian cinema and she is forging her path in that sense and that's something to be extremely proud of as a partner and I hugely admire her and I think nobody deserves it more than her because she is just so sincere in everything that she does and she works so hard. She deserves every bit of it and I am extremely proud of her".

Ranveer is waiting for the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and is busy with the promotions. However, we wonder if the actor will manage to skip some time and join wifey and attend the Cannes film festival. Will Deepika and Ranveer were last seen together in 83 as husband and wife. Deepika is awaiting the release of Pathaan- 's comeback film. She will also be seen next in Fighter opposite .