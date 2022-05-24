Cannes 2022: Ranveer Singh's wild pics as he chills with Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall and Asghar are going VIRAL

Deepika Padukone is right now the happiest at Cannes 2022 as her darling hubby Ranveer Singh has joined her. The actress was a jury member at the 75th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. And she will be there for more four days as the jury will announce this year's winners on May 28, 2022. And while Deepika Padukone is slaying at Cannes 2022 with her uber gorgeous and sexy looks she has got the company of her super entertaining hubby Ranveer Singh. Also Read - KGF 3: Yash and Prashanth Neel film won't release in 2023 – here's how many years you'll have to wait to watch it

The actor reached Cannes just a few days ago and his pictures are going VIRAL on the internet, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen posing for a mirror selfie with co jury members Rebecca Hall and . Ranveer is giving us the major fashion goals in his pink suit paired with a white shirt, he also added a funk with funk glasses to complete his look. while Deepika wore a white shirt and kept her hair in a bun and wore heavy kohl-eyed makeup. The couple cannot stop smiling at the cameras in the pictures.

Deepika who was immensely proud and happy to be a jury member got emotional in an interaction and had said, Fifteen years ago, when I entered the industry, I don't think anyone had faith in me, my talent, or my craft. So 15 years later, to be a part of the jury and to be experiencing some of the best cinema in the world has been an incredible journey and I am truly grateful for that". She even added that how Indian films are racing Cannes at a larger extent, " When we look back at the 75 years of Cannes, there are a handful of Indian films, actors, or talent that is being able to make it. I feel that collective as a nation we have that talent, the ability. We just need that sort of conviction".