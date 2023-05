Aaradhya Bachchan was accompanying Kim Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Cannes 2023, and the fans are elated to see what the former Miss India has in store this year. As Ash was leaving for Cannes, she got mobbed by fans at the airport, and very swiftly, Aaradhya moved aside as the fans were going bonkers to get one picture with the diva. Aishwarya happily gave pictures to them, and later she sided with the female fan, took her daughter's hand, brought her close to her, and started walking. Well, being a celebrity is not an easy job, as you cannot deny pictures to fans, even though they understand that it's not every day you get to meet them, but one can set their limits. Aishwarya's daughter is getting lauded by fans for being so calm and composed and handling the entire chaotic situation with such ease.

Watch the video of Aaradhya Bachchan being calm and composed as her mom, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, gets mobbed at the airport as they leave for Cannes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got trolled for her same-old, boring look.

As Aishwarya was spotted at the airport and she was wearing her favourite black and with the same hairstyle for years, netizens trolled and mocked her and claimed that she is bored with her life and hence is in no mood to experiment. Well, this same Aishwarya was bullied when she donned purple lipstick on the Cannes red carpet a few years ago. Clearly, you cannot keep everyone happy. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most loved and celebrated artist from India who has been gracing the red carpet over the years, and fans cannot wait for the Ponniyin Selvan actress to steal the show this time again.