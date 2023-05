Cannes 2023 has got everyone hooked! Last night, Bollywood divas like Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, and Urvashi Rautela marked their debut. They attended the opening ceremony of Cannes 2024 looking gorgeous as ever in their ensembles. Sara Ali Khan especially got everyone talking as she chose to wear a gorgeous lehenga instead of a gown. Though some were not impressed, many came out in support stating that the young diva carried Indian culture to the global stage with confidence. After her first lehenga look, Sara Ali Khan attended the after-party in a gown. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan goes all desi in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation for her debut; fans come out in support as she gets mocked for wearing lehenga

Cannes 2023 day 2 look goes viral

Pictures of Sara Ali Khan dressed in a long black gown have gone viral on social media. The actress decided to wear a Moschino dress with a heart-patterned neckline. The gown had embellished on the hem of the dress. She carried a black sling bag in a heart shape. The actress kept her makeup simple and her tresses kept open. Like her lehenga look, netizens have a mixed reaction to her second Cannes look. Many stated that the diva looked gorgeous while many did not like it that much. One of the comments on Reddit read, "Better than yesterday. But these outfits and the styling are ageing her. Why is her team doing this to her?" Another one wrote, "It's better than that bridal lehenga but still she's looking bland. They could have accesorized her well but failed. Also her hairstyle is aging her." Also Read - Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta marks her debut at the opening ceremony wearing a dangerously high slit gown; outfit details revealed

Check out Sara Ali Khan's picture shared on Reddit below and the reactions:

On the first day of Cannes 2023, Sara Ali Khan wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Kumar lehenga with heavy embriodery. The lehenga came with a dupatta and a head veil. The designers shared the details of the outfit on social media and wrote, "Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut in an exquisite hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt. The intricate shadow work embroidery, adorning each unique panel, showcases a mesmerizing calendar of designs from our archives of couture down the years. Sara's ensemble is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, with a resplendent blouse with intricate work in crystals, pearls, and resham work."

Check out Sara Ali Khan's day 1 look below:

