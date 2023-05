Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most frequent at the Cannes Film Festival. The Ponniyin Selvan 2 beauty makes an appearance at Cannes every year and she is going to be one of the Bollywood celebs who would be walking down the red carpet at Cannes 2023. Late last night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were seen at the airport, flying out. However, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's hairdo has grabbed the attention of the netizens. People are sharing their two pennies on their airport appearance. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela’s pink tulle dress reminds netizens of Deepika Padukone

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan snapped at the airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan will join , , and at the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival. Just before Aishwarya and Aaradhya left, was also snapped leaving for Cannes. Talking about Aishwarya's airport look, the actress wore an ankle-length coat with trousers. On the other hand, Aaradhya was seen in an all-denim look with a pink tee and matching shoes. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were mobbed by fans at the airport. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan goes all desi in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation for her debut; fans come out in support as she gets mocked for wearing lehenga

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at Mumbai airport here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were trolled for their same hairstyle

Airport appearances of Aishwarya and Aaradhya have always grabbed headlines in entertainment news. People comment on Aishwarya's airport looks to her hairstyle. They talk about Aaradhya and how Aishwarya is always holding onto Aaradhya while entering or leaving the airport and more. Netizens have to comment on everything. This one was no different. Many social media users asked them both to change their stylists or just stated that they needed better styling. Some commented saying that their hairstyle need a change. Aaradhya has fringes with long hair while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had her usual middle partition. Fans talked about the same in the comments. Check it out here: Also Read - Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta marks her debut at the opening ceremony wearing a dangerously high slit gown; outfit details revealed

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always makes a very stylish appearance at Cannes. Even Aaradhya Bachchan has made an appearance at Cannes a couple of times. We wonder if Aaradhya will join Aishwarya on the carpet this time. The young star kid has grown up to be a beautiful belle. Just last year, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were joined by at the festival. This time, the mother-daughter duo were snapped alone. We are excited to see Aishwarya and Aaradhya at Cannes.