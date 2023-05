Cannes 2023 has been about ghunghats when it came to desi beauties. 's first pics are out, and we wonder if she has opted for the ghunghaat or cape. This picture has been shared on social media. We do not know if it her final look for her first red carpet appearance on the French Riviera. She is going there as the brand ambassador of L'Oreal. Before this, she wore a chutney green dress from Maison Valentino for the press meet. Anupama Chopra has shared a picture with her. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the fave of the Indian junta when it comes to desis at Cannes. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first outfit in the French Riviera is a shimmering emerald green dress; netizens say, 'Highest level of tacky'

In the past, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has given India moments to cheer when she has been at Cannes 2023. Whether it is the Cinderella gown from Michael Cinco or the butterfly dress or epic Roberto Cavalli look, we have had some fantastic looks. This year, it looks like she will be seen in Maison Valentino. The Italian brand is on a roll with celebs this year whether it is or BTS rapper SUGA. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan looks royal in white fusion saree, fans call her ‘Replica of Sharmila Tagore’ [watch video]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has had a great 2022 and 2023. Both the Ponniyin Selvan movies have raked in a lot of moolah. Fans are gaga over how good she is as Nandini in the movie. The best part are the rumours that is planning one more film with Chiyaan Vikram and her. She is going to walk the red carpet for the new Indiana Jones movie. She left with her daughter Aaradhya for the French Riviera. Both got a warm welcome from the organizers. Let us see if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives us a sensational moment on the red carpet this year.