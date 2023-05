Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her 21st appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Cannes 2023 returned to the French Rivera on 16th May and since then Indian audiences have been keeping an eye out for Aishwarya’s look. After a long wait, she gave her first appearance on 3rd day wearing a shimmery green cape reportedly by Valentino. In the evening she made a sparkling appearance in Sophie Couture label. Although she looked everything glam her outfit sparked a meme fest on social media. Also Read - Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha has a tendency to 'snoop around' in real life? This is what Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah said [Exclusive]

opted for a sparkling silver gown to walk the Cannes 2023 red carpet. She wore a hoodie couture embellished with aluminum paillettes and crystals. The bedazzling gown was designed by the label Sophie Couture. The main attraction in the ensemble is the giant hood. The ensemble made a complete look with an oversized black bow. Her outfit called for some hilarious memes, some said if she chose to drape an aluminum kitchen foil sheet. We have picked the best ones for you. Let's take a look.

Check out meme tweets

When the foil falls short and the aloo roll just lies there#CannesFilmFestival2023 https://t.co/JqBncC28zJ — Etti Bali (@TheBalinian) May 18, 2023

It’s giving Jadoo but high end couture. ? https://t.co/LMJpWW9fyj — Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) May 18, 2023

Garmi mein kambal, bad idea. — Wingo (CSK) (@india_wing) May 18, 2023

The gorgeous actress has been attending the coveted for 20 years and this happens to be her 21st time. Several times she has impressed the fashion police with her unique styles. Fashionistas look for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes look as she is glamorous in every outfit. This year she already gave 2 appearances, meanwhile, people are waiting for her daughter Aradhaya Bachchan who is joining her at the international fest for years. The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the airport and their fans want to see them together again in their spellbinding look. While most celebrities dream to attend Cannes Aradhya Bachchan has already made her presence felt being the youngest celeb kid.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film is a period drama based on a Tamil novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy of the same name. Helmed by ace director the film stars an ensemble cast including , Vikram, , and more. The magnum opus was released in theaters on 28th April and received a positive response.