has not disappointed us when it comes to serving drama at Cannes 2023. The actress turned up on the red carpet in a Sophie Couture gown. The outfit has bits of lightweight aluminum, a corset and crystals from the Cannes capsule collection. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was there as part of L'Oreal. She has been one of their global brand ambassadors for a long time. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was earlier seen in a green cape dress from the Italian label Maison Valentino. Like and , she also went for the Ghunghaat look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look was quite simple. She has been having the same hairstyle for a long time. But the red lips stood out as they were expected to. Twitterati says that she is on top of the world after delivering two successive films with a career best performance. This look is reminiscent of how she is the royalty when it comes to Bollywood and fashion. Take a look at some of the tweets...

Well, she has indeed made people sit up and take notice. Desis are not even impressed with what Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur have shown us so far at Cannes 2023. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is fresh off the success of Ponniyin Selvan is truly the mother of the French Riviera.