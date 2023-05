Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is called Cannes Queen as she has been ruling the French Riviera over the years, and this year too she stunned in a silver and black over-head gown, and her fans were melting looking at the mesmerising beauty and were waiting for the day 2 look, but to everyone’s surprise Ash came back home, making only one day's appearance at the red carpet, and many are wondering what went wrong. It is the first time over the years Ash returned in a day and didn’t make the second appearance at Cannes 2023. Also Read - As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks Cannes 2023, old video of Jaya Bachchan talking about her bahu gets mixed reactions from netizens

Watch the video of Aaradhya Bachchan greeting the paparazzi with Namaste as she is back from Cannes, along with mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya was spotted at the airport along with her daughter, who happily greeted the paparazzi for their presence, and the netizens jumped to pass on their opinions after this return video of the mother and daughter duo surfaced online. They are flabbergasted seeing that this is the first time Ash is not holding Aaradhya's hand. Often, Ash gets mercilessly trolled for being an overprotective mother.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2023 appearance fails to impress netizens.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was badly trolled for her appearance at Canes at his year, and they asked the former Miss India to change her stylist ASAP. Ash was also mocked for keeping the same hairstyle over the years, and they wonder if she is bored in her life and doesn’t want to make any basic changes either. While her fans are in love with her no matter what. And like Aishwarya had reacted years ago to being trolled for their Cannes look, "You guys can troll me as much as you want, but the fact is I have just been too busy."