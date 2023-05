Cannes 2023 is all about when it comes to Indians. The actress' first look has been unveiled. She is seen in a bright emerald green dress along with famous film journalist Anupama Chopra. This is her first press meet after landing up on the French Riviera. The actress is wearing a green voluminous dress with glittering heels. The hairdo is the same. They arrived yesterday at the event. So far, we are seeing different looks from , and at the event. But the one the whole of India waits for is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan looks royal in white fusion saree, fans call her ‘Replica of Sharmila Tagore’ [watch video]

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first pic from Cannes 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Team?? (@aishwarya_raifan)

The heels are chunky platforms. The actress is on a career high. Her movie Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been a huge hit. It has made close to Rs 350 crores at the global box office. Netizens are sorely disappointed with what she has worn for the event. Take a look at some of the comments on Reddit.

Now, the outfit is from Valentino. Of late, we are seeing Indian celebs like is a lot of clothes from the Italian brand. But many feel that she should have avoided this shimmer. Also, some clothes look great only on the ramp.

INDIA'S FASHION DISASTER AT CANNES 2023

Sara Ali Khan who was the first walked the red carpet in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation. The actress looked like a typical ivory bride on the red carpet. Fans said that she could have kept that outfit for a reception or function at the Ambani residence. The next two outfits of the actress in Moschino and AJSK have been kind of better. Mrunal Thakur wore a jacket over a swimsuit and sheer pants. Though she looked hot, netizens had mixed reactions. The lilac Falguni and Shane Peacock saree is doing better though.

Given that most desis have their hopes pinned on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when it comes to rocking haute couture on the red carpet, we hope the next appearances get better. Also, the actress needs to change her hairo...like please!