Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared his experience casting Bollywood actor Sunny Leone in his latest film, Kennedy. He revealed in an interview with a news portal that he had never seen her movies before but had followed her interviews and saw a certain sadness in her eyes. Kashyap said that he required "a woman over 40, who is sexualised by men around her, men who are in their 50s and 60s". He needed to see a woman who was dealing with it all and using the same to "survive and navigate", and Sunny fit the bill perfectly.

Leone, who essays the lead role in the film, had recently shared in an interview with ETimes that she was nervous and excited when she auditioned for the role. knew that if she got even five minutes to audition, would like her audition, and he did. During her audition, his entire office was in front of her, which made her even more nervous. But, she managed to pull it off, and the filmmaker was impressed. Anurag held a round table and asked everyone if they thought Leone could play the character of Charlie and if she was a good fit for the role. Everyone agreed, and she was cast in the role.

The film has received rave reviews after its screening at the . Leone had to slog hard for the part, but she said that the process was amazing. Anurag Kashyap is known for casting unconventional actors in his films, and he has once again proved that with Kennedy. The movie has raised eyebrows and attracted attention for its unique storyline and talented cast. Leone has proven that she is a versatile actor who can handle any role with ease.

In conclusion, Anurag Kashyap and Sunny Leone’s collaboration in Kennedy has turned out to be a hit. The actress has done a fabulous job playing the character of Charlie, and Kashyap has done an excellent job of directing the film. Their teamwork has resulted in a movie that has captured the attention of audiences and critics alike.