After Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala, it's now the time for Anushka Sharma to make her international red carpet debut. Yes, you read that right. The gorgeous beauty Anushka Sharma is going to make her debut at Festival de Cannes, that is, the Cannes Film Festival. She will join the other gorgeous Bollywood beauties such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more to walk the red carpet of Cannes. And she will be honouring the world of cinema alongside the gorgeous beauty Kate Winslet.

Anushka Sharma to walk the red carpet at Cannes

Well, Anushka Sharma is an icon. In just a short time frame, she not only acted in films but also gave some blockbuster hits and turned producer too. The actress has several big hits in her kitty such as , PK, Sanju and more. Anushka Sharma is also an activist and an avid animal lover. Talking about her Cannes debut, the actress who is the face of a global skincare brand will be seen celebrating the world of cinema with the Eternal Sunshine of Spotless Mind actress Kate Winslet.

Talking about Indian celebrities at Cannes, we know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and have been a few of the frequent ones at Cannes, dishing out the best of their haute couture looks. Last year, , and also walked the red carpet. And now, it's time for us to cheer on Anushka Sharma, the leading lady of Indian films. Boy, are we excited to see her walk the red carpet in some of the uber-stylish designer wear? The Cannes Film Festival will begin on 16th May and go on till 27th May 2023.

In other news, Anushka Sharma has been grabbing headlines for her posts with Virat Kohli. The Indian cricketer shared some unseen pics of the actress on her birthday recently. Anushka and Virat are in Delhi amidst the ongoing IPL match. Virushka ace in the PDA game and their many posts are proof. We wonder if Vamika and Virat will accompany Anushka and if we will get a family picture from Cannes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen in Chakda 'Xpress which is a biopic on Indian skipper and fast-bowler Jhulan Goswami. The film is being helmed by Prosit Roy.