Anushka Sharma will be making a debut at Cannes Film Festival and has been the talk of the town since before the festival had even begun. But Anushka did not make her debut until today, the day before the Festival De Cannes will end. All eyes have been on Cannes and everyone has been eagerly looking forward to Anushka Sharma's red debut. Finally, the gorgeous actress has blessed everyone with her debut look. Anushka who was until now was supporting Virat Kohli in his IPL matches. Fans are in love with Anushka's Cannes debut gown and look.

Anushka Sharma makes her Cannes 2023 Red Carpet

Anushka Sharma tied her hair in a tight sleek bun. She wore an ivory-coloured embellished gown with ruffles around her chest. She wore pearl and studded teardrop earrings. She also wore some rings on her fingers. The actress looks stunning and gives off vintage diva vibes. Anushka is wearing a Richard Quinn gown with Chopard jewellery. Anushka is representing L'Oreal at Cannes and she was joined by American actresses Andie MacDowell and and Mexican actress Renata Notni. Eva also opted for an ivory and embellished gown while Andie and Renata wore black gowns on the red carpet.

Anushka Sharma is 'serving' look and 'slaying' her debut at Cannes, feel netizens

As told y'all before, all eyes were on Anushka Sharma's Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut. While everyone thought that she would make her debut on the first day, the actress surprised everyone by making her debut quietly today. And the surprise has been pleasant for the fans. All are heaping praises on the Bollywood beauty. They feel she is slaying it and serving in the slang language and how! Anushka Sharma knows how to ace the red carpet looks and boy, we are stumped. Virat Kohli is echoing our sentiments by reacting to Anushka's Cannes post.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda 'Xpress. It is a biopic on the Indian ace bowler Jhulan Goswami. The actress has completed the shoot of Chakda 'Xpress already. Apart from that, there have been rumours about Anushka doing a female-centric film, but the actress denied the reports. Apart from that, Anushka has not announced anymore projects. She is also busy being a doting mother to a daughter, Vamika Kohli.