Cannes 2023 has been ruling the headlines. A lot of Indian celebrities made an appearance at the International Film Festival. Many divas marked their debut and proved to be true fashionistas. Now, it is Anushka Sharma who is slaying it. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress made her Cannes red carpet debut wearing an off-shoulder gown in white. Now, her look two pictures are out. Anushka Sharma definitely knows how to make a statement and here she is making her fans swoon with her look.

Anushka Sharma's second look had her flaunting Prada, jewellery by Cartier. She wore a baby pink colour tube top with shimmer pants. Her top had her two long tails. Makeup done simple and hair tied in a neat ponytail, Anushka Sharma looked fabulous as ever. Even her fans are quite impressed with her look. 'Queen is slaying', they say.

For day 1, Anushka Sharma was dress in Richard Quinn. She pulled of jewellery by Chopard for this look. She opted for a neat bun, glamorous makeup to go with her look. Check out Anushka Sharma's pictures below:

As Anushka Sharma left from Mumbai, hubby Virat Kohli was also there. Fans are wondering whether Virat Kohli accompanied Anushka Sharma to the French Riviera or not. He could not be seen in any pictures of the diva from Cannes 2023.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma who had taken an hiatus of sorts after Zero with and will be coming back on the big screen with her movie Chakda Express. She will be essaying the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film. The shooting of Chakda Express is completed and all the details will be revealed soon.