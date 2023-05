Who Vijay Varma asked designers for clothes when the Dahaad actor asked them for clothes as he was making his first appearance at the . It took years for Vijay Varma to claim the fame, and today he is counted as the most versatile actor in Bollywood. Darlings was a game changer for him, and now Dahaad. Vijay has definitely come a long way. And currently on the fringe of the Cannes Film Festival that happens every year around this time, Vijay Varma recalls how he was rejected badly by the designers and had to borrow clothes from his friends. Also Read - Dahaad: Here are 5 reasons to watch Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah starrer this weekend

Vijay recalled while speaking to Film Companion," When I came here, I bought one jacket from Zara, which I could afford. But for the main event and for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come? Can some stylist help me out?’ And they said, ‘Who’s Vijay Varma? We don’t want to dress anybody". Vijay added, "So, a friend of mine gifted me a Zara suit, which I wore for the morning photocall. And somebody stitched me a tuxedo for the red carpet. When I saw the pictures, they came out on Getty Images and all these places, which I didn’t have money to buy from." Vijay said that his friends saw all his pictures and called him the Marwari Johnny Depp. Also Read - Dahaad Review: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah deliver strong performances in this twisted crime drama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ̶V̶i̶j̶a̶y̶ ̶V̶a̶r̶m̶a̶ (@itsvijayvarma)

Vijay was present at Cannes to represent his film, , which also featured . Talking about Vijay, he became a darling of the industry, and right now not only his professional life but even his personal life has become the talk of the town due to his dating rumours with star Tamannaah Bhatia. The duo were caught kissing on cameras at their New Year's vacation and raised many eyebrows. Also Read - Dahaad Trailer launch: Vijay Varma cannot stop blushing as he is teased with 'Tamannaah' by Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and more [Watch]