Cannes 2023 is here. The International Film Festival is going to take place from May 17 to May 21. This year, it is pretty special as quite a few stars from Bollywood are on the guest list. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and others are regulars, this time, stars like Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma and more are going to walk the prestigious red carpet. Aasharam star Esha Gupta is also one of them. The first look of the diva is already out as she attended the opening ceremony. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and more – A look at what the Indian beauties may wear on the red carpet

makes heads turn at Cannes 2023

Esha Gupta is known for her grace and she does not shy away from going bold. Even at Cannes 2023, Esha Gupta went all bold and beautiful. She wore a white gown by the label Nicolas Jebran. The gown had a very dangerously high slight and plunging neckline going all the way to her navel. One part of her outfit was covered with a floral design. She carried heels by Santoni and jewellery by FRED Paris. She definitely looked mesmerizing and how! Esha sure knows how to make heads turn with her beauty and even at the opening ceremony of Cannes 2023, she made sure to draw attention by going all glamorous and beautiful. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and more divas who dared to wear the risquest outfits in recent times and totally slayed [VIEW PICS]

Take a look at Esha Gupta's picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrities' Fashion Moments (@cfms_style)

Earlier, Esha Gupta shared a few pictures as she touched down French Riviera. She looked classy in a bodycon dress which she teamed with green heels. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan-Bradley Cooper to Arbaaz Khan-Roger Federer: Bollywood stars who are lookalikes of Hollywood and international celebs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Apart from Esha Gupta, is also going to mark her debut at Cannes 2023. All the celebrities have reached the French Riviera and are simply waiting to walk the red carpet. Mrunal Thakur too shared a tease about her outfit for Cannes 2023. She is going to wear a Falgun & Shane Peacock creation. Everyone is waiting to see , Manushi Chillar, and other celebs' looks from the International Film Festival. We can't wait either!