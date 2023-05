After Met Gala 2023, now it is time for Cannes 2023. The prestigious International Film Festival sees some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry making their presence felt at the French Riviera. Many stars from India too have been a constant at Cannes. This time around, quite a few Bollywood divas are going to make their presence felt at the event. Mrunal Thakur is one of them. The Sita Ramam actress is going to mark her debut at Cannes 2023 and she is definitely quite excited for it. Before walking the red carpet, she even shared a tease for fans. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to Mrunal Thakur's question on working together; fans love the idea [View Tweets]

excited for Cannes 2023; shares outfit details

Taking to her Instagram account, Mrunal Thakur shared a picture from her dressing room. She revealed that she is going to be wearing a gorgeous Falguni & Shane Peacock creation at the event. Mrunal wanted to share more details about the outfit and even a picture of the dress but well that is saved for her glorious red carpet debut at Cannes 2023. The event is going to take place from May 17 to May 21 and Mrunal Thakur will be representing Grey Goose. Talking about the same, she said, "I am thrilled to be attending the for the first time. It is an honor to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer." Not just Mrunal Thakur, the designer duo is also expected to dress up Diana Penty for Cannes 2023. In fact, Falguni & Shane Peacock are going to make their debut too on the red carpet of Cannes.

Falguni & Shane Peacock make for the one of the most celebrated duos from the fashion industry. This is not the first time that an actress would be wearing their creations at Cannes. In 2019, splashed her jalwas on the red carpet of Cannes wearing a gorgeous Kanjeevaram saree. The corset blouse was designed by them. Back in 2013, showed up wearing a gown designed by Falguni & Shane Peacock.

We cannot wait to see all the look of top Bollywood divas from Cannes 2023. and Manushi Chillar too are going to mark their debuts.